Big Spring teacher accused of inappropriate communication with former student

CARLISLE, PA. — A Big Spring School District teacher is facing charges over alleged inappropriate conversations he had with a former student. Johnathan Edward Hocker, 28, of New Cumberland, is accused of having conversations of a sexual nature with the minor, who was between 15 and 17 years-old at the time.

According to police, the conversations, via social media, escalated to being very sexually graphic. Hocker allegedly provided the victim with his Tumblr username and suggested the victim look at his page. State Police say the page contained graphic sexual immages and videos that depicted various sexual acts as well as bondage, choking and role play.

After examining Hocker’s work laptop and the victim’s cell phone, police charged him with unlawful contact with a minor, obscene and other sexual materials and corruption of minors.