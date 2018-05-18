× Camp Hill man accused of raping a male customer at Carlisle pool and spa store

CARLISLE — A 45-year-old Camp Hill man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he raped another man at the Carlisle business where he worked.

Daniel L. Parsons, of the first block of Glenwood Drive, is charged with Rape by Forcible Compulsion, Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, Sexual Assault and Aggravated Indecent Assault. He is accused of raping a customer at GoodAll Pools and Spas on the first block of Nobile Boulevard in June 2017.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Carlisle Police, the victim said he entered the store around 8 p.m. to test out a hot tub. Parsons was working as a manager at the store at that time, police say.

The victim was wearing a bathing suit and was testing the hot tub when he mentioned that he was suffering from back pain, police say. Parsons told the victim he was a massage therapist, and offered to help him alleviate the back pain, police say.

The victim said he went to the bathroom to change, and Parsons followed. He allegedly removed the victim’s clothes, forced the victim to the ground, and raped him, according to the criminal complaint.

When he was interviewed by police, Parsons denied having sexual contact with the victim, and voluntarily provided a DNA sample, according to the criminal complaint. DNA from a rape kit conducted on the victim matched Parsons, according to police.

The DNA results were received by police on May 10, police say. The charges were filed and Parsons was arrested on Wednesday, according to court records.

Parsons is being held at Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $90,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is set for May 23.