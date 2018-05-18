District 3 Track and Field Championships Complete

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHIPPENSBURG - A slow start to the day because of traffic forced day two of the District III Track & Field Championships to start a little late, but that just allowed the track to dry off a bit more for the athletes.

See some of the day two action in the video clip above.

In the team race Delone Catholic won AA girls, while Warwick dominated in AAA. On the boys side it was Schuylkill Valley taking the AA crown, while Mechanicsburg claimed the AAA title.

You can see complete results at the following link:

http://piaadistrict3.org/2017-2018-district-iii-track-field-championships-results/