Dillsburg couple accused of committing robbery spree in Cumberland, York Counties

YORK COUNTY — A Dillsburg couple was arrested Thursday after police say they went on a crime spree in Cumberland County.

Megan Baker, 31, and Tyree Miller, 33, both of Dillsburg, are charged with Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, Theft By Unlawful Taking, and Receiving Stolen Property.

Miller is also facing an additional charge of Simple Assault, State Police say.

According to police, the couple went on a robbery spree that began Thursday night at the Carroll Motor Fuel store in the Carlisle Borough. They went on to rob the Walnut Bottom Diner, a Turkey Hill store on Simpson Ferry Road in Lower Allen Township, and the USA Gas and Tobacco Outlet on North Baltimore Street in Caroll Township, York County.

In all of the robberies, police say, Miller would enter the store with a gun and demand money, while Baker acted as the driver of the getaway vehicle.

They were taken into custody Thursday by Carlisle Borough Police, and committed to Cumberland County Prison. Bail was set at $100,000 each, police say.