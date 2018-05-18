× Man surrenders after barricading himself for at least six hours

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A man who police say threatened to harm himself Friday afternoon surrendered to law enforcement after a six-hour standoff.

Lower Paxton Township Police were dispatched to the 5900 block of Larue Street in Linglestown around 12:05 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the resident over the telephone in which he allegedly told police that he wanted to harm himself. The man then barricaded himself inside the home, according to police.

The Dauphin County CRT team was activated and negotiators entered into a dialogue with the man, police state. He surrendered without incident around 6:30 p.m.

No one was hurt during the incident.

This story has been updated from its previous version.