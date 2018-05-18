Mini-thon serves as a celebration for one student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There was a dance party Thursday night at Hempfield High School, and all money raised went to Four Diamonds— a foundation created to fight childhood cancer.

The night was full of activities, from a Mr. Hempfield contest, to a bouncy obstacle course, and of course...dancing.

The mini-thon brought in nearly 500 people to help out the cause, and to honor one of their own.

Isaiah Shorter was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor in September, and for him, this event was more than just a fundraiser, it was a celebration.

“He’s cancer free right now. He still has to have scans in the future, but right now we have the best start ever. When he gets a clear scan of his MRI, it was just the greatest news in the world,” said Nancy Shorter, Isaiah’s mother.

The students will dance the night away until 7 in the morning.

To donate, you can visit fourdiamonds.org.