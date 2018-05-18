Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

One person dead, two others injured after shooting in parking lot of GA high school

Posted 10:42 PM, May 18, 2018, by , Updated at 10:44PM, May 18, 2018

CLAYTON COUNTY, Georgia — One person died Friday night after she was shot in the parking lot of a high school in Georgia, WXIA reports.

The deceased individual, identified as a woman in her 40s, was transported to the hospital but was later pronounced dead, officials told the Atlanta-based news station. Officials add that she was shot three times in the chest.

Two other people were taken to the hospital as well. One victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg while the other was injured after being pushed, according to WXIA. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available. 