× One person taken to hospital following report of shots fired in York City

YORK — One person was transported to the hospital following a report of shots fired in York City, according to the York City Police Department.

Police were called to the 100 block of North Penn Street around 9:50 p.m.

The victim was taken to York Hospital in a privately-owned vehicle, police say.

Anyone with information relating to this incident should contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.

Instructions for using the text tip line:

1 Enter number 847-411

2 start message with – yorktips

3 text your message