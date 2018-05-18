UPDATE: Child who ran away from school found safe

DAUPHIN COUNTY — UPDATE: Harrisburg Police say the 8 year-old child who ran away from school on Friday morning was found on a back porch early Saturday.

Investigators say a resident from the 2200 block of Market Street called around 5:00 a.m. saying that they had found Deaveon Jones on their back porch.

Jones was cold, wet and hungry, but not hurt.

She was taken to a local hospital to be checked out, where she was reunited with her family.

UPDATE: Police tell the Harrisburg School District that 8 year-old Deaveon Jones has been found.

Her condition at this time is unclear.

Police have not said where or when she was found.

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED:

Harrisburg Police are looking for an 8-year-old girl who Melrose School staff say ran away from the school Friday morning.

Deaveon Jones ran toward Derry Street around 9:21 a.m., according to police, who responded to the school about an hour later. School staff searched the area but were not able to find her, police add. Family and friends near the school were contacted and they verified that she was not there.

Jones is approximately 4’5″ tall and weighs about 75 pounds, the Harrisburg School District states in a release. She was wearing a gray hooded jacket with a gray polo shirt underneath, black pants and possibly white and black sneakers, police say. Her hair is braided.

Anyone with information regarding Jones’ whereabouts is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.