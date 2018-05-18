Public welcome to attend memorial for fallen York City Officer

Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

Posted 10:14 AM, May 18, 2018, by , Updated at 10:15AM, May 18, 2018

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Memorial service to honor fallen York City Officer, Alex Sable will take place at the York Expo Center's Utz Areana.

Doors open at 11 a.m., with the memorial service to follow starting at noon.

Officer Sable  went into cardiac arrest while at a training facility in Maryland last week.

He spent several days in the hospital where Officer Sable later died.

He leaves behind a wife and three children.

If you would like to donate to Officer Sable's family, click on this link.

