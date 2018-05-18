Soggy start to the weekend with slow improvement by Sunday

RAINY START TO WEEKEND

Rain intensity increases through the evening and overnight. Widespread showers, moderate to heavy at times, continues into early Saturday. Temperatures fall into the 50s. Rain begins to taper to showers during the early afternoon. Some areas may experience a break from the rain late in the day. Temperatures stay in the cool early then jump to the upper 60s once the rain breaks. Muddy, soggy, wet conditions have an opportunity to dry out by Sunday. While there is still an isolated shower or thunderstorm, there are plenty of dry hours with some sunshine too. The brighter skies help warm temperatures back into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

NEXT WEEK

Most of Monday is now looking drier with only an isolated shower or thunderstorm chance. It’s warm again in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Next front comes through Tuesday bringing a threat for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon highs are still near 80 degrees. Drier air finally works back across the area Wednesday. There are some lingering clouds with breaks of sunshine. Readings are in the upper 70s. Beautiful weather is around for Thursday and Friday. Plenty of sunshine too. Afternoon temperatures are in the middle and upper 70s.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist