× York County inmate facing charges after failing to return after court ordered furlough

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York County inmate is once again behind bars after escaping briefly during a court ordered furlough.

Mark Feschuk, 20, is facing escape charges.

On May 14, police received a call about an escape from York County Prison.

Feschuk had been released from prison on a court ordered furlough on May 14 at 8:10 a.m., and was ordered to return by 4:00 p.m.

He failed to return, and police began searching.

On May 15 at approximately 1:15 a.m., Feschuk was located in Dillsburg Borough with his cousin, Mitchell Fickes.

Both were taken into custody and transported to York Central Booking.