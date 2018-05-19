Warming up to finish the weekend

WARMER, THUNDERSTORM CHANCE: Showers increase throughout the overnight hours into Sunday morning. There will be plenty of dry time as the sun rises. Temperatures start in the mid-60s with highs near 80. A stray afternoon thunderstorm or two will be possible under otherwise mostly cloudy skies.

MORE RAIN COMING: A stray shower may linger into Monday morning, but most of the day is dry. A slightly cooler start with highs near 80 once again. Rain chances jump into Tuesday, with off-and-on showers and a few thunderstorms throughout the day. Highs stay near 80 with morning lows in the mid-60s.

FINALLY DRYING OUT: Sunshine returns to stay heading into Wednesday. Temperatures start near 60 with a high near 80. The same can be said for Thursday, Friday and into Saturday. A stray shower chance may creep into the forecast by Saturday, something to keep an eye on finishing the week. Otherwise, enjoy the return of plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures at the middle-to-end of the week!

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long