Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

York City police investigate Saturday morning shooting

Posted 10:26 AM, May 19, 2018, by , Updated at 10:35AM, May 19, 2018
police-tape-lights-generic

YORK, Pa — Police in York City are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital on Saturday morning.

Officers say the shooting occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the 900 block of West Princess Street.

One man suffered two gun shot wounds and was taken to York Hospital. He is in stable condition at this time.

Police say they are looking for 2 male suspects.

If anyone has any information relating to this incident they are encouraged to call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.