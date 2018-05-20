L.L. Bean CEO drives Bootmobile to deliver commencement address at Dickinson College

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLISLE, Cumberland County, Pa.-- Graduates at Dickinson College in Cumberland County got quite a treat along with their graduation ceremony on Sunday.

The CEO of L.L. Bean and 1992 graduate Steve Smith delivered the commencement address and says he loved every minute he spent at Dickinson. To support his appearance, the company sent one of L.L. Bean's Bootmobiles to the campus.

Smith was awarded an honorary Doctor of Business Management Degree.

The 530-graduates were then surprised with each receiving an L.L. Bean Allagash Pack Basket.