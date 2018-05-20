Motorcyclist killed in crash involving Harrisburg Police officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE:

A Harrisburg City Police Officer was involved in a traffic accident involving a motorcycle Sunday at 6:15 p.m.

The Officer was on duty and patrolling in the area of N 2nd and Seneca Sts when the accident occurred.

The driver of the motorcycle, James Fuhrman, 62 , succumbed to injuries sustained during the accident while on scene.

The accident investigation is being handled by The Pennsylvania State Police.

The involved Officer is an administrative leave.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact The Pennsylvania State Police at 717-671-7500.

HARRISBURG, Pa.-- Pennsylvania State Police Troopers are investigating a deadly police-involved crash in Harrisburg.

Officials say around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, a Harrisburg Police officer was on patrol, driving an unmarked car, on Seneca Street. A motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Second Street. For unknown reasons, the officer crashed into the motorcyclist.

Neighbors say they heard a loud crash and then saw the officer immediately get out of his car and begin to administer CPR on the victim.

"That would be standard in any incident we go to. Whether it be an incident we're directly involved in or not, our first duty would be to render any type of aid to any person's injury," Deputy Police Chief Deric Moody said.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Harrisburg Police are not releasing the name of the officer who was involved because it is an ongoing investigation. The victim's name is also being withheld until family is notified.

PA State Police are handling the investigation.