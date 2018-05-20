PA Attorney General delivers commencement speech at Widener University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa.-- Many college graduation ceremonies were held this weekend, including ceremonies at Widener School of Law in Dauphin County.

The ceremony was held Sunday morning at the Forum Building on Walnut Street in Harrisburg. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro delivered the Commencement Address.

He told FOX43 what he thinks the 2018 graduates should do as they take the next step in their lives.

"Service. We are all called upon to serve and with the degree confers a responsibility and indeed I think a real need for these graduates to step up and do their part to effectuate change," Attorney General Shapiro said.

Shapiro joined the graduates, receiving an honorary Doctor of Law degree; he says he was proud to receive the high honor.