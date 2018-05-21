× Back-to-back Cash 5 drawing winners sold over the weekend in Franklin, Cumberland counties

MIDDLETOWN — It was a good weekend for local lottery players.

Two Cash 5 jackpots were won by players in Franklin and Cumberland Counties Saturday and Sunday, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Saturday’s winning ticket, which was purchased at a Sheetz store on the 1800 block of Wayne Avenue in Chambersburg, matched the five balls drawn — 20, 27, 30, 41 and 42 — to win a $400,000 jackpot. The store earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket, according to the Lottery.

One day later, a jackpot-winning ticket that matched the five winning numbers — 09, 14, 24, 28 and 32 — to claim a $125,000 prize. The ticket was sold at Karns Foods on the 4700 block of Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg. The store also won a $500 selling bonus.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.