Billboard Music Awards 2018: Check out the complete list of winners

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards celebrated some of music’s biggest names on Sunday night.

The ceremony was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, hosted by Kelly Clarkson. The singer opened the show with a tribute to the victims of Friday’s mass shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas.

“I’m a Texas girl and my home state has had so much heartbreak over this past year. And once again, y’all, we’re grieving for more kids that have died for just no reason at all,” Clarkson said.

A slew of artists took the stage to perform throughout the night, including John Legend, Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato, Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande.

Korean pop band BTS became the first-ever Korean act to perform at the ceremony, debuting their new single “Fake Love.” They also took home the award for Top Social Artist.

Janet Jackson, who received the Icon Award, gave her first TV performance in nine years and delivered a mashup of her hits.

Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran went into the night with 15 nominations each in various categories. Sheeran took home the prize for top artist.

Check out the list of winners below.

Top Artist

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran *WINNER

Taylor Swift

Top New Artist

21 Savage

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid *WINNER

Kodak Black

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Camila Cabello *WINNER

Cardi B

Drake

Sam Hunt

Ed Sheeran

Top Male Artist

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran *WINNER

Top Female Artist

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Halsey

Demi Lovato

Taylor Swift *WINNER

Top Duo/Group

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons *WINNER

Migos

U2

Top R&B Artist

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars *WINNER

SZA

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Khalid

Bruno Mars *WINNER

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Beyoncé

Rihanna

SZA *WINNER

Top Rap Artist

Drake

Kendrick Lamar *WINNER

Lil Uzi Vert

Migos

Post Malone

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake

Kendrick Lamar *WINNER

Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist

Bhad Bhabie

Cardi B *WINNER

Nicki Minaj

Top Country Artist

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton *WINNER

Top Country Male Artist

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton *WINNER

Top Country Female Artist

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris *WINNER

Top Country Duo/Group Artist

Florida Georgia Line *WINNER

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band