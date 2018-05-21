Cumberland Valley wins PA Rugby championship

Cumberland Valley High School Boys Rugby Club won the 2018 Rugby PA State Single-School Championship on May 20, defeating Malvern Preparatory School 32-24 at Cumberland Valley’s Bobby Rahal Field at Eagle View Middle School. It was a come-from-behind victory for the CV Eagles after being down 14-0 early in the first half, they came back and scored 29 unanswered points and held the lead through the match. With the win, CV completed an undefeated season of rugby compiling a 14-0 record. CV’s team, coached by Jay Abom and Dan Morris, has won three state titles in four final appearances for Rugby PA over the last five years. Sunday’s championship match was televised live for the first time to a statewide audience by PCN.

Source: Cumberland Valley press release