Dog found in Clay Township, search for owner ongoing

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A dog was found on Monday morning with an out-of-state tag.

The pictured German Sheppard was found in the 1100 block of Seglock Road in Clay Township on May 21.

The dog has an out-of-state tag with no viable information.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department urge you to contact their office if you are the owner or have any information on who the owner may be.