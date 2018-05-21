× Emergency utility repair will severely restrict access to King/Queen St. intersection in Shippensburg Tuesday

SHIPPENSBURG — The intersection of King and Queen streets in Shippensburg will be restricted to through traffic on Tuesday while work crews perform emergency utility work within the intersection, the borough announced Monday.

The work is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m., the borough says.

Access to South Queen Street from King Street will not be available to any through traffic while the repair work is conducted, the borough says.

The borough highly recommends that motorists seek alternate routes and avoid the area on Tuesday. Those who do choose to drive through the intersection should expect “significant delays,” according to the borough.

The work could take several days to complete, the borough says.