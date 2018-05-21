× FOX43’s Bradon Long to host Burlesque Cabaret Benefit for Creative York

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A FOX43 weatherman will step away from the weather wall to host a Burlesque Cabaret Benefit next month.

FOX43’s Bradon Long will host a Burlesque Cabaret Benefit for Creative York on Saturday, June 16 at 9 p.m. at the Handsome Cab at 106 N. George St. in York.

Tickets are $15, with half of that sum going to Creative York and half towards your first drink.

The rest of the proceeds, minus food, will go to Creative York.

For more information or to make reservations, you can visit the Handsome Cab’s website here.