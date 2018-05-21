× Harrisburg man accused of abusing 8-year-old child who went missing Friday; child’s mother is also accused

HARRISBURG — A Harrisburg couple is charged with the physical abuse of an 8-year-old who was reported missing Friday, according to Harrisburg Police.

Kamau Crankfield, a.k.a. Jermaine Crankfield, 43, and his girlfriend, Tekicia Jones, 31, were arrested Monday and charged with felony endangering the welfare of children, police say. Jones is the victim’s mother.

Crankfield also faces a felony aggravated assault charge in connection to the incident.

The child was reported missing Friday at 10:15 a.m., when police say officials at the Melrose School notified police that she had left the building. Police were unable to locate her.

Saturday morning at about 4:45 a.m., a caller notified police that the girl had been found behind her home. Police found the child and took her to a local hospital for a medical evaluation, which revealed substantial bruising and injuries to her, who disclosed that there had been physical abuse as well.

The victim’s 11-year-old brother also was suffering from substantial bruising, police say.

An investigation revealed that Jones and Crankfield were the perpetrators of the abuse, according to police.

Both suspects are awaiting arraignment at Dauphin County Booking, police say.

40.273191 -76.886701