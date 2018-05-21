× Nationals place reliever Ryan Madson on DL, catcher Matt Wieters has hamstring surgery

WASHINGTON– The walking wounded Washington Nationals have suffered a couple more blows to the team’s roster.

Over the weekend, the team placed relief pitcher Ryan Madson on the 10-Day Disabled List with a pectoral muscle strain.

According to the Washington Post, Madson’s DL stay is mostly precautionary in nature.

Over 19.1 innings this year, Madson, 37, has a 4.19 ERA and 20 strikeouts.

He joined the team last season in a midyear deal with the Oakland Athletics.

Another Nationals’ player will be out much longer, as C Matt Wieters has reportedly undergone hamstring surgery.

According to MASN, Wieters said that the surgery was to remove a tendon and he could return within 6-8 weeks.

He has had less than a stellar start to his Nationals’ career, hitting .231 in 23 games this season after hitting .225 in his debut year with the team in 2017.

Wieters, 32, hasn’t played more than 124 games in each of the last four seasons, a trend that will likely continue in 2018.