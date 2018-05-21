× Nationals promote top prospect outfielder Juan Soto from AA Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Washington Nationals chose a top prospect outfielder from the Harrisburg Senators’ roster to make his major league debut.

Top prospect OF Juan Soto, 19, has played only 9 games at the AA level, but he made his Major League debut on Sunday.

He struck out in his only at-bat after not starting against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Soto’s activation stems from a multitude of injuries the Nationals have suffered, including when utility IF/OF Howie Kendrick tore his Achilles to end his season.

In his 8 games in Harrisburg, Soto hit .323 with 2 HR’s and 10 RBI’s.

However, in 31 games in two lower level stops this season, Soto combined to hit for 7 HR’s and 42 RBI’s.

He is expected to see the bulk of playing time in left field, while Michael Taylor and Bryce Harper slide in at center and right field respectively.