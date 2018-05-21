× Nationals’ utility man Howie Kendrick out for season after tearing Achilles

WASHINGTON– The Washington Nationals will be missing one of their most reliable players for the rest of the season.

Veteran utility man Howie Kendrick will be out for the rest of the season after rupturing his Achilles.

He will undergo surgery on Monday, according to MASN.

Kendrick, 34, was hitting .303 with 4 HR’s and 12 RBI’s in the early goings for Washington.

Now, Kendrick could miss around a year of action, putting his availability for 2019 in question.

He joins a long list of Nationals’ hitters that have been injured this season, including OF’s Victor Robles and Adam Eaton, 3B Anthony Rendon and 2B Daniel Murphy.

The team promoted top prospect OF Juan Soto on Sunday.