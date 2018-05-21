× Penn State lands 5-star linebacker out of Virginia

The top player out of Virginia, per 247Sports Composite, announced his commitment to Penn State Monday evening.

Brandon Smith, linebacker out of Louisa County High School in Mineral, Va., is the program’s first five-star commit from the Class of 2019.

According to 247Sports, Smith is rated No. 2 nationwide at his position. Overall, the 6-foot-4, 223-pound prospect is No. 30.

Smith received offers from 28 other schools, including six Big Ten foes (Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Wisconsin).