Pennsylvania State Police continue investigation into Harrisburg officer-involved accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. - An investigation is underway following a deadly officer-involved accident Sunday night, killing 62-year-old James Fuhrman. Pennsylvania State Police are leading the investigation and gave an update Monday afternoon.

PSP say they were called last night to lead this investigation. They are now working with Harrisburg Police. While this investigation continues, an autopsy on Fuhrman will happen Tuesday. Police have identified him as the man riding the motorcycle and say he was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The name of the officer involved in this accident has not been released but he has been released from the hospital and is o paid administrative leave with the Harrisburg Police Department. He will remain on leave for a couple weeks and his future will be in the hands of the Dauphin County District Attorney's office who will file charges if he finds the evidence to do so.

“I should say it is going to take a couple weeks for us to complete this crash report," said PSP Trooper Brent Miller. "Once it is completed and all the evidence is gathered and the picture is painted on our end we will turn it over to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s office for a review and final decision.”

PSP say there's been a rumor going around about a police chase that somehow resulted in this crash but they say that is absolutely untrue.

Through this investigation, PSP have gather witness statements but are asking anyone else who witnessed the crash to contact them.