Pirates call up top prospect outfielder Austin Meadows, Starling Marte to DL

PITTSBURGH– A Pirates’ top prospect is getting his first taste of the big leagues.

The team called up top prospect OF Austin Meadows last week after OF Starling Marte went on the 10-Day Disabled List with side discomfort.

Meadows, 23, was hitting .294 with 1 HR and 10 RBI’s at AAA this season.

Over the weekend, Meadows made his Major League Debut, and hit his first home run on Sunday.

Meadows has struggled with injuries over his minor league career, playing over 100 games only once over the past five minor league seasons.