Coroner identifies victim in York City shooting

YORK — UPDATE: The coroner has identified the victim in Monday’s shooting in York City.

Philip Banks, 20, died at the scene in the first block of North Franklin Street.

The York County Coroner certified the death at 4:54 p.m. on May 21.

An autopsy has been scheduled for 8 a.m. on May 22 at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

PREVIOUSLY: The coroner was called to the scene of a shooting in York City Monday afternoon.

York City Police responded to North Franklin Street around 4 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the victim was targeted.

An investigation into the fatal shooting is underway.

Anyone with information relating to this incident should contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.

Instructions for using the text tip line:

1 Enter number 847-411

2 start message with – yorktips

3 text your message

This story has been updated from its previous version.