Police searching for man in animal cruelty video that shows him kicking dog in Harrisburg

Posted 9:37 AM, May 21, 2018, by

WARNING: Some may find this video of animal cruelty disturbing.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a man that was caught on video kicking a dog in Harrisburg.

Sometime during the evening of May 12, several people in the area of Herr and Front Streets heard a dog yelping and a man screaming.

A resident checked his security camera and found that he had captured the above incident, which shows a man walking his dog before stopping to kick it twice: once in the side and again in the face.

If you recognize either the dog or the owner, you’re asked to contact Harrisburg Animal Control at (717) 558-6900 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.