Police seek Manheim Twp. Walmart theft suspects

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects who are accused of stealing merchandise from Walmart in Manheim Township on May 7.

The two individuals entered the retail store on Fruitville Pike that night and allegedly loaded a shopping cart with merchandise and left the store without paying, according to Manheim Township Police. The merchandise totaled $386.73, police add.

Anyone with information on the identity of the male and/or female should call the township’s police department at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip here.