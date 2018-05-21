Rainy Tuesday before drying out for the rest of the work week

SHOWERS MOVE IN: Clouds increase throughout the evening and into the overnight. Showers hold off until the very early morning hours of Tuesday and fill-in for the Tuesday morning commute. These showers will be light-to-moderate in nature ahead of the cold front that pushes through by the early afternoon. These storms are not expected to be severe, but we are in a marginal risk for severe weather throughout the area. The main threat will be damaging wind with gusts up to 60MPH possible. The threat overall is very low and will push out of our area by evening.

BEAUTIFUL WEATHER!: A stray morning shower before sunrise can’t be ruled out Wednesday. Nearly all of the day is dry with morning lows in the mid-60s and highs near 80. Temperatures stay at 80 with lots of sunshine for Thursday. We get a few more degrees for Friday, staying dry with lots of sunshine.

WEEKEND STORM CHANCES: A very low thunderstorm chance moves our way Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. A t this time, I think the thunderstorm chances hold off until Sunday with highs again in the mid-80s. Shower chances stick around next Monday with temperatures back down in the 70s.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long