Teen injured after people allegedly throw eggs at horse and buggy in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a incident that left a teen injured after two people allegedly threw eggs at his horse and buggy.

On May 20 around 11:30 p.m., two teen males were traveling west on Route 340 in Leacock Township in a horse and buggy.

An approaching sedan threw eggs at the horse and buggy, causing one of the teens both head and eye injuries.

He was transported to Lancaster General Hospital to be treated for the injuries.