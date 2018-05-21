× Whole Foods will open its Lancaster store on June 27

LANCASTER — The official opening date for Whole Foods Market’s Lancaster location in the Belmont Shopping Center has been set for Wednesday, June 27, the store announced Monday.

Opening-day shoppers at the store, located at 1563 Fruitville Pike, will be greeted with sales, product demonstrations and free samples, the market says.

“We’re excited to join Lancaster’s growing community with the opening of our new store,” said Nathan Copson, the Store Team Leader. “The store will be a showcase for local suppliers and a warm, welcoming gathering place for the community.”

The approximately 40,000 square-foot store includes:

Products from more than 50 local suppliers ranging from Sunrise Soap Company bath bombs to Uncle Jerry’s handmade pretzels to Christina Maser candles.

A curated wine and beer selection – including a sizable assortment of local brews— and a wide variety of international, national and local cheeses.

A bakery department featuring in-store cake decorators and bakers, and an array of baked goods including whoopee pies in flavors ranging from Key Lime to Shoo Fly Pie.

Bountiful fresh organic produce from Lancaster Farm Fresh Cooperative , Whole Foods Market’s Local Supplier of the Year 2018 for the Mid-Atlantic region.

A self-serve station that includes a coffee bar, draft cold-pressed juice, build-your-own acai bowls and a seating area to enjoy with family and friends.

Full-service meat and seafood departments featuring Global Animal Partnership 5 Step Animal Welfare-rated meat and sustainable seafood, staffed by expert butchers and fishmongers.

Store specialties including: hand-tossed & Sicilian pizza, an assortment of dips perfect for any party and oven-ready seafood & meat options.

Salad and hot bars featuring build-your-own avocado toast, barbecue skillet options and a rotating selection of soups and chili.

Whole Foods Market Lancaster will employ approximately 120 team members. Individuals interested in applying for a position with Whole Foods Market can visit wholefoodsmarket.com/careers.