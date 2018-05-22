× Capitals force Game 7 of Eastern Conference Finals with 3-0 shutout of Lightning

WASHINGTON– Despite blowing a 2-0 series lead, the Washington Capitals are on the brink of a Stanley Cup Final appearance.

The team shutout the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-0 to tie the series a 3 games a piece and force a Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

After jumping out to a dominating series lead, the Lightning responded with three straight wins, forcing the Capitals and their fans to feel as if another choke could be on the horizon.

In Game 6, the Capitals rebounded to keep the series alive, with F T.J. Oshie scoring two goals to lead the way.

Now, the teams will face off in a decisive Game 7 on Wednesday night in Tampa Bay.

The winner will go on to face the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Finals.