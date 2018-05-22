× Cedar Crest schools placed on lockdown after report of ‘suspicious individual’ on campus

LEBANON — Reports of a suspicious person on campus after a fire alarm was activated Tuesday morning at Cedar Crest Middle School led to a lockdown while police investigated, the school announced.

School District Superintendent Dr. Philip Domencic said the alarm went off as students were being dropped off for entry into the middle school. The students were sent to the high school while the alarm was investigated.

“During that time, a suspicious individual was observed on campus,” Domencic said in a statement. “As a result, law enforcement was contacted, responded quickly and conducted a thorough sweep of the entire campus to ensure the safety of the campus and all campus buildings.”

During the sweep, Domencic said, the middle school students remained in the high school gymnasium, and all high school and middle school students and staff were safe in a secure lockdown.

All students were safe, and both buildings resumed normal activities after the sweep was completed, Domencic said.

“We appreciate the cooperation of local law enforcement and the patience of our parents during this time,” Domencic said.