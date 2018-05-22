× Duncannon man facing charges after allegedly striking vehicle reposessor with vehicle

PERRY COUNTY, Pa.– A Duncannon man is facing charges after allegedly striking a vehicle reposessor with a vehicle.

Brian Bostwick, 53, is facing aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, simple assault and harassment for the incident.

On May 14 around 6:15 p.m., police responded to a reported assault with a motor vehicle in the first block of Amity Road in Watts Township.

Upon arrival, police arrested Bostwick for striking a vehicle reposessor with his 2012 Ford Fusion.

Now, Bostwick will face charges.