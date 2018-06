× Harrisburg woman arrested on suspicion of DUI

SWATARA TOWNSHIP — A 52-year-old Harrisburg woman was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Regina Mason was arrested May 14 after an incident that occurred on May 2 at the Faulkner Service Center on the 2000 block of Paxton Street. Police dispatched to the scene for the report of an intoxicated driver found Mason at the intersection of Paxton and Wister streets.