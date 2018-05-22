Le’Veon Bell to skip Steelers’ OTAs

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 14: Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
PITTSBURGH– The Steelers’ OTAs will be short one All-Pro running back.
RB Le’Veon Bell will skip the team’s OTAs that begin today, according to ESPN.
Bell, 26, was expected to miss the team activities after the team franchise tagged him for the second straight season.
The two sides have until July to reach a long-term deal or Bell will play on the franchise tag worth $14.5 million.