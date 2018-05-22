× Man arrested in connection to shooting death of 25-year-old in York City

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE (May 23, 2:38 p.m.): The man who police believe shot and killed 25-year-old L.A. Rasul Truvillion Tuesday evening in York City has been arrested, according to the York City Police Department.

Robert Johnson II, 24, was taken into custody around 12 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the arrest of Johnson was made based on tips sent into the department.

Around 7 a.m. an arrest warrant was issued for Johnson for criminal homicide.

The York County Coroner’s Office identified Truvillion as the victim early Wednesday.

He was shot in the area of 200 North Penn Street around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday and was transported to York Hospital via ambulance, where he later died as a result of a gunshot wound of the right arm and chest, the coroner’s office stated.

Police said Truvillion was targeted.

Anyone with information relating to this incident should contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.

Instructions for using the text tip line:

1 Enter number 847-411

2 start message with – yorktips

3 text your message

This story has been updated from its previous version.