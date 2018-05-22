× Nationals call up reliever Tim Collins

WASHINGTON– In the midst of a rash of injuries, the Washington Nationals have added some reinforcements to their bullpen.

Lefty reliever Tim Collins has been promoted to the Major Leagues, and made his first game appearance in four years on Monday, pitching a scoreless inning with two strikeouts.

Collins, 28, didn’t pitch professionally in 2015 and 2016 after dealing with elbow injuries, but returned to the minor leagues in 2017 in the Nationals’ organization.

So far at AAA this season, Collins has a 4.15 ERA in 17 appearances spanning 17.1 innings. He has struck out 20 while walking nine.

He has a chance to claim a regular role for a team who has struggled out of the gate this season.