Police: 19-year-old York man choked 11-year-old boy during dispute over video game

YORK — A 19-year-old York man is facing aggravated assault and related charges after police say he attempted to strangle an 11-year-old boy during a dispute over video games last Friday at the Youth Development Center on the 3500 block of Heimdel Road.

Tre Gillespie is also charged with aggravated assault on a person less than 13 years of age, simple assault, terroristic threats and strangulation charges in connection to the incident, which occurred around 6:30 p.m. at the Center, where Gillespie and the victim reside.

According to Springettsbury Township Police, a worker at the Center told officers that Gillespie and the victim were playing video games at the time of the incident. The victim told police he accused Gillespie of cheating, and said Gillespie responded, “Shut up, or I’ll choke you.”

When the victim accused him of cheating a second time, police say, Gillespie allegedly grabbed his neck with both hands and pushed him to the floor, continuing to choke him for several seconds until staff at the Center intervened.

Police say the victim had several deep, bleeding scratches on his neck.

Gillespie, who was on juvenile probation, was taken into custody after the incident and transferred to Central Booking, where he was processed.