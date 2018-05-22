Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

Police investigating report that suspicious male approached group of kids in Clay Township, Lancaster County

Posted 12:39 PM, May 22, 2018, by

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Police are investigating the report of a suspicious individual who allegedly approached a group of juveniles Tuesday morning in Clay Township.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police say the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Icehouse Hill Road and Mockingbird Circle. The suspect was believed to be driving a white work van with a ladder on top and a possible dent in the passenger side door. The man allegedly showed a knife to the juveniles, and drove off quickly when one tried to alert an adult who was nearby, police say.

The man is described as a white male, with a bald head and tanned skin. He was wearing a tie-dyed bandanna with smiley faces on it and a grey t-shirt. he may have had a grey mustache, but that is not confirmed, police say.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Officer Alexandria Parisi at (717) 733-0965.