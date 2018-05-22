× Police: Lancaster man charged with child endangerment after 5-year-old in his care is found wandering

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 23-year-old Lancaster man was charged with endangering the welfare of children earlier this month after police found a 5-year-old child in his care wandering along a Lancaster street.

Peter S. Odney was unaware that the child had left the home, even though the child was missing for more than an hour, according to Manheim Township Police.

The incident happened on May 7. Police were alerted around 2:17 p.m., when a caller saw the child walking along the road in pajamas.

Police say the child was unable to tell them their name, address, or any other information. After about an hour, police were able to determine the child’s address and located Odney.

A criminal complaint was filed.