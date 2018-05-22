× Police seek help in identifying suspect in Lancaster County retail theft

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a man suspected of stealing from a QVC Outlet store last week.

According to East Lampeter Township Police, a store employee reported the pictured suspect entered the store on May 15 at about 10:20 p.m. He allegedly grabbed two kitchen appliance boxes worth $578.80 from a display and left the store without paying for them.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact East Lampeter Township Police at (717) 291-4676.