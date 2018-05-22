Skies slowly brighten and temperatures are back near 80 degrees

FINALLY A DRY COUPLE OF DAYS

Shower chances continue this afternoon. We get a bit of a break during the early evening before a cold front brings a chance for more showers and possibly a rumble too. The next round is hit or miss. While the shower threat ends by 3 or 4 A.M., clouds linger into the early morning. Morning lows are in the lower 60s. We haven’t had a stretch of dry days in over two weeks. And, finally high pressure builds in to bring a fabulous rest of the week. Drier air works in on a northwesterly breeze, brightening skies by afternoon. Readings climb to near 80 degrees. A bubble of high pressure keeps skies sunny heading into the weekend. Afternoon temperatures climb into the lower 80s Thursday, and are even warmer in the middle 80s Friday.

MEMORIAL DAY HOLIDAY WEEKEND

Things begin to turn around over the weekend. Saturday is still quite warm in the middle and upper 80s. Plenty of sunshine, however, a stray storm could bubble up in the afternoon but the threat is isolated. The threat for wet weather increases overnight as a front drops in from the north then stalls. Showers and thunderstorms are around for much of Sunday. A tropical system over the Gulf coast region, and a stationary boundary hovering along the state line, keeps the weather unsettled into the holiday. There are discrepancies on the modeling on exact set up of these features, so we’ll continue to monitor the Memorial Day forecast and tweak it as needed. It does look wet right now with clouds and showers keeping temperatures in the lower 70s. Drier air slowly works back in by Tuesday.

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist