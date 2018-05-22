× Three tractor trailers involved in crash on I-81 North, police say

SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Cumberland County — UPDATE (May 23 7:30 a.m.): Police have released further details about a crash involving three tractor trailers on Interstate 81 NB on Tuesday.

The crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. on May 22 when a tractor trailer was traveling in the left lane of I-91 NB. Another tractor trailer was traveling in the right lane of I-81 NB, with a third traveling in the exit lane of I-81 near mile marker 28.

The first tractor trailer turned into the second, striking the rear driver’s side of the second tractor trailer.

That caused the second tractor trailer to be pushed into the rear end of the third.

The three tractor trailers came to a final rest in the right and left lanes of I-81, on the exit ramp, and the right shoulder of the exit ramp respectively.

UPDATE: All lanes of I-81 North are now open, State Police say.

The scene is cleared.

Previously: A crash involving three tractor trailers has closed down the northbound lanes of Interstate 81, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The crash occurred between Exit 24 – PA 696/Fayette St. and Exit 29 – PA 174/King St., PennDOT says in a tweet.

There’s no word on any injuries.

State Police were contacted just before 1:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.