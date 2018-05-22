× York County Convention & Visitors Bureau names acting president

Board unanimously selects organization’s longtime director of sales to serve as Anne Druck’s replacement until a permanent successor is found.

YORK, PA – Laura Gurreri, the York County Convention & Visitors Bureau’s director of sales for the past 12 years, has agreed to serve as the organization’s acting president while a search committee seeks a permanent replacement for departing President Anne Druck.

The York County Convention & Visitors Bureau is York County’s official tourist promotion agency. Gurreri will assume the position June 2.

The United Way recently announced Druck will become its new executive director/chief executive officer, effective July 9. She will be replacing Robert Woods, who is retiring this year. Druck had served as the CVB’s president for 25 years, helping to build York County tourism into a nearly $1 billion industry.

Gurreri was unanimously approved as acting president by the York County Convention & Visitors Bureau’s Board of Directors. A Certified Sports Event Executive and a Certified Destination Management Executive, Gurreri has been instrumental in creating and building the Sport York brand, a key driver of the organization’s growth. The CVB has attracted many sports events and tournaments by promoting York County as Pennsylvania’s leading sports destination.

“We feel extremely fortunate to have someone of Laura’s caliber available to fill this role,” said Mark Sindicich, chairman of the Board of the York County Convention & Visitors Bureau. “She has played a central role in York County’s rising profile as a go-to destination for sports, business and leisure travel. She has the experience and expertise necessary to keep our momentum going.”

According to Druck, the Visitors Bureau is in good hands with Gurreri at the helm. “Laura is supremely qualified to lead a convention and visitors bureau, and her tourism experience on a local, state and national level will ensure the success of the York County CVB through this thoughtful leadership transition and well into the future,” Druck said.

Gurreri is grateful for the opportunity. “I was born in York County. I feel a great sense of loyalty to this community and to this organization to make it the very best it can be, and I’d like to build upon the growth path that is Anne Druck’s legacy. I feel very confident in our tourism team’s ability to do that, and more.”

SOURCE: York County Convention & Visitors Bureau